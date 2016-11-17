SBS Hindi

Are we at risk with Lyme disease ?

Published 17 November 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 4:53pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

A senate inquiry has heard an increasing number of Australians saying they are experiencing the symptoms of Lyme disease. So what is Lyme disease and is it in Australia? Anita Barar speaks with Dr. Archana Sud who specialises in Bacterial diseases to know more about it. Tune in...

