Are you a self-employed or a business person ?

Personal consultation at home

Personal consultation at home Source: Getty Images

Published 13 December 2017 at 1:13pm, updated 14 December 2017 at 6:22pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Should you be taking up a job or getting into a business? Sachin Sharma, author, incubator and an investor says that today’s need is for both. He says often we get confused about being a self-employed person or a business person.

Sachin Sharma says that change is very fast. He advises that one shouldn’t waste time in choosing between job and business rather should go for both.

In case, one has a business, may be there is a need to have another one too.

Sachin Sharma
Sachin Sharma Source: Sachin Sharma


Sachin says that if you are working then start a profitable, small side business. He says that one should become comfortable with the idea of having its own multiple income sources using other people’s time.

And to achieve that one has to understand the tools of doing business as well as must have passion for the same.

One might be struggling to find funds to start a business and then to expand it further. So where to go for that? Sachin explains about it while speaking with SBS Hindi.

Sachin Sharma
Sachin Sharma Source: Sachin Sharma


While speaking, he points out to understand the difference between being self-employed and for being a business person. In a very simple terms, if one has a work place which can’t survive without person’s presence, that means, one is self –employed rather than saying that one has its own business.

***

 

