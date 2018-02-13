Are You Making Smart Food Choices?

Making Smarter Food Choices!











The Accredited Practising Dieticians have launched a Smart Eating Week from 12 th to 18 th February. The project supported by the Dieticians Association of Australia has come up at a very right time. After the indulgence during Xmas, New Year and holiday period many people tend to gain weight. Each individual is different and has particular needs but one needs to focus on a healthier life through smart eating!





In this exclusive interview the Hindi program spoke with Rajshri Roy who is an Accredited Practicing Dietician.











Rajshri gives us some specific suggestions to suit the Indian palate. She says a normal diet of Rotis, rice and veges is fine but avoid parathas and kachoris and other deep fried foods.











It’s myth that eating too much of fruit makes you gain weight because fruits contain sugar. Rajshri advises that fruits have natural sugar and the fiber content in them helps us absorb the sugar. On the other hand lollies and chocolates have refined sugar and eating these almost every day and in large quantities can increase your weight.









