SBS Hindi

Are You Making Smart Food Choices?

SBS Hindi

Rajshri Roy

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 February 2018 at 6:06pm, updated 13 February 2018 at 6:24pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Do we make Smart Food Choices? Accredited Practising Dietician Rajshri Roy gives us some simple tips to suit the Indian Palate.

Published 13 February 2018 at 6:06pm, updated 13 February 2018 at 6:24pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Making Smarter Food Choices!

 

The Accredited Practising Dieticians have launched a Smart Eating Week from 12th to 18th February. The project supported by the Dieticians Association of Australia has come up at a very right time. After the indulgence during Xmas, New Year and holiday period many people tend to gain weight. Each individual is different and has particular needs but one needs to focus on a healthier life through smart eating!

In this exclusive interview the Hindi program spoke with Rajshri Roy who is an Accredited  Practicing Dietician.

 


Rajshri gives us some specific suggestions to suit the Indian palate. She says a normal diet of Rotis, rice and veges is fine but avoid parathas and kachoris and other deep fried foods.

 

 It’s myth that eating too much of fruit makes you gain weight because fruits contain sugar. Rajshri advises that fruits have natural sugar and the fiber content in them helps us absorb the sugar. On the other hand lollies and chocolates have refined sugar and eating these almost every day and in large quantities can increase your weight.

 

Tune in to hear the interview and remember do eat but eat smartly!

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023