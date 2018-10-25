Are you ready for Diwali Lights Competition 2018

Forum for Indian Australian is back with its annual Diwali lights competition. This time around they have announced to have participants from all over Melbourne.





Rishi Prabhakar is one of the members of the organizing committee. He says “We will have all five metro regions of Melbourne as a separate category.”





People living in Western Metro, North Western Metro, South Eastern, North Eastern, and Southern Metro regions will be able to win cash prizes in regional category. However, there is a big award for the overall winner.





He says there is no fee to participate and anyone can just upload the decorated house pictures to Forum for Indian Australian’s Facebook page.





Rishi told SBS Hindi, “Our purpose is not only to showcase Diwali to wider Australian population but also pass on its moral of peace and prosperity to next generation of Indian Australian youths.”





Mahesh Soni participated in inaugural Diwali lights completion last year.





He says, “I didn’t decorate my house, keeping the completion in mind, but still managed to get runners-up. This year, I and my kids are preparing to be the best.”



