Are you ready for Diwali Lights Competition 2018

Melbourne's Diwali Lights Competition 2018

Source: Supplied

Published 25 October 2018 at 3:45pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Organizers say this year Melbourne's Diwali Lights Competition will have more giveaways for the winners.

Forum for Indian Australian is back with its annual Diwali lights competition. This time around they have announced to have participants from all over Melbourne.

Rishi Prabhakar is one of the members of the organizing committee. He says “We will have all five metro regions of Melbourne as a separate category.”

Melbourne's Diwali Light Competition 2018
Source: Supplied
 

People living in Western Metro, North Western Metro, South Eastern, North Eastern, and Southern Metro regions will be able to win cash prizes in regional category. However, there is a big award for the overall winner.

He says there is no fee to participate and anyone can just upload the decorated house pictures to Forum for Indian Australian’s Facebook page.

Melbourne's Diwali Lights Competition 2018
Source: Supplied


Rishi told SBS Hindi, “Our purpose is not only to showcase Diwali to wider Australian population but also pass on its moral of peace and prosperity to next generation of Indian Australian youths.”

Mahesh Soni participated in inaugural Diwali lights completion last year.

He says, “I didn’t decorate my house, keeping the completion in mind, but still managed to get runners-up. This year, I and my kids are preparing to be the best.”

But, Mahesh is not alone his neighbours and friends are also gearing up to give him stiff lights competition.

