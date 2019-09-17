Are you ready for steep rise in Petrol price

FuelTrac monitors how global wholesale prices of petroleum and oil translate to costs paid by Australian consumers across national petrol stations.





General Manager Geoff Trotter says the immediate oil supply shortage should translate to an extra 10 to 12 cents per litre of fuel in Australia.





"The potential exists at the retail end of the supply chain of petrol in Australia for retailers to add more than the underlying increase - say, 10c a litre - that could be attributable directly to this incident. So there is potential for motorists to be ripped off."



