Are you ready for 'Uber of Bikes'?

Cyclists, a parking lane and passing cars in today's Beijing Source: AAP
Published 1 May 2017 at 11:36am, updated 1 May 2017 at 11:38am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Dockless bike-sharing companies are booming in China. Controlled via a smartphone apps, the bikes are cheap and convenient. But while millions have embraced the technology, it has become a headache for city management. And one company is hoping to bring them to Australia. Take a listen...
