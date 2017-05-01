SBS Hindi

Are you ready for 'Uber of Bikes'?

SBS Hindi

Cyclists, a parking lane and passing cars in today's Beijing

Cyclists, a parking lane and passing cars in today's Beijing Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 May 2017 at 11:36am, updated 1 May 2017 at 11:38am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dockless bike-sharing companies are booming in China. Controlled via a smartphone apps, the bikes are cheap and convenient. But while millions have embraced the technology, it has become a headache for city management. And one company is hoping to bring them to Australia. Take a listen...

Published 1 May 2017 at 11:36am, updated 1 May 2017 at 11:38am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023