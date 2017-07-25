Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talked to the organiser of the program Vijisha Venkatram. She explains that it innovative way to showcase students inventions and ideas with their peers on a bigger scale.
Are you the Young Scientist we are looking for?
Young Scientist competition is an open invitation to schools to select outstanding young talent in the areas of science and technology.
