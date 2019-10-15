SBS Hindi

Are you unhappy with your Bank for not passing rate cut in full?

SBS Hindi

Australia's big 4 banks

Australia's big 4 banks Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2019 at 12:31pm, updated 15 October 2019 at 4:04pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Australia's big four banks will face a new inquiry over their failure to pass on official interest rate cuts to customers in full. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has asked the competition watchdog to examine why mortgage holders are being charged rates well above the record low cash rate.

Published 15 October 2019 at 12:31pm, updated 15 October 2019 at 4:04pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
ACCC Chair Rod Simms says the inquiry will investigate why banks set rates where they do and make them more accountable for those decisions. 

It would also try to make it easier for consumers to switch banks to get a better rate.

We really want as much transparency as we can get. It helps the economy work better, it helps consumers make better decisions. So, through this process, I think we'll be able to shed light on why banks make the decisions they make, how they make these decisions. And that will only be a good thing for the economy.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी