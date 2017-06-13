SBS Hindi

“Art over Accounting”: Soumya PV likes life of Passion

SBS Hindi

Soumya PV at work

Source: Soumya PV

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2017 at 4:46pm, updated 13 June 2017 at 9:58pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Soumya PV is a Melbourne based visual artist. Her love for Paintings has forced this young Charted Accountant to adopt Art over Accounting.

Published 13 June 2017 at 4:46pm, updated 13 June 2017 at 9:58pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
She hails from Bangalore, Karnataka,India and works in a variety of media. As Soumya explains, art is a spontaneous and joyful celebration of life, and she expresses herself with brushes and colours to actualize her ideas on canvas.

An ardent fan of Indian spirituality and divinity, she considers art as an instrument to propagate ideas and expression.

 

 

 

Exibition
Source: Supplied


Looking at Soumya's work one can understand her ability to juxtapose vivid, vibrant colours with fine, riveting details.

The Art
Source: Supplied Soumya PV


She has a soft corner for old school Indian art forms such as Kerala frescoes and Tanjavur paintings whose principles she incorporates in contemporary art forms on canvas and paper.

The Style
Source: Supplied Soumya PV


Soumya recalls that she has been inclined towards the arts since her childhood. Despite having completed her Charted Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2009, and having worked as a tax consultant and auditor for several years, Soumya has chosen her passion to become a professional artist.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023