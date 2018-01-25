SBS Hindi

ASEAN Heads to India for Republic Day :"India must act fast for regional integration "- says Dr Sreeram Chaulia

National flag of India on clear blue sky

The National flag of India blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky Source: Getty images

Published 25 January 2018 at 7:32pm, updated 26 January 2018 at 11:28am
By Anita Barar
For the first time, heads of all the 10 members of ASEAN countries are official guests for India's Republic Day celebration. While it is a historic moment, Dr Sreeram Chaulia, an expert on International affairs says that India must act fast for Regional integration.

On the invitation of India, the heads of state of all ASEAN nations arrived in India for the Republic Day parade and celebration.

ASEAN is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the members are - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition to attending the celebration, there are meetings on maritime cooperation and security.

Speaking with SBS Dr. Sreeram Chaulia. Professor and Dean of Jindal School of International affairs said that to put  'Act Fast policy' in affect, this visit by ASEAN heads is significant.

He analyzed the factors which are needed to be addressed and added that India needs to act fast in real sense for regional integration.



