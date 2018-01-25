ASEAN Heads to India for Republic Day :"India must act fast for regional integration "- says Dr Sreeram Chaulia

On the invitation of India, the heads of state of all ASEAN nations arrived in India for the Republic Day parade and celebration.





ASEAN is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the members are - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.





In addition to attending the celebration, there are meetings on maritime cooperation and security.





Speaking with SBS Dr. Sreeram Chaulia. Professor and Dean of Jindal School of International affairs said that to put 'Act Fast policy' in affect, this visit by ASEAN heads is significant.





He analyzed the factors which are needed to be addressed and added that India needs to act fast in real sense for regional integration.











