SBS Hindi

Ashish Khan - The Sarod Maestro

SBS Hindi

Ustad Ashish Khan

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 June 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 29 June 2017 at 4:04pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One of the greatest exponents of Sarod Ustad Ashsh Khan is currnetly visiting Australia. We were fortunate to have him at the SBS Studios for an exclusive interview with Kumud Merani

Published 29 June 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 29 June 2017 at 4:04pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ustad Aashish Khan is the greatest

exponent of the famous Senia-Maihar Gharana which was started by Baba Alauddin Khan.

Ustad Aashish Khan is the grandson

of Baba Allauddin Khan and is the eldest son of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. The Senia-Maihar Gharana has evolved through

three generations of great musicians Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan (son of Baba), Annapurna Devi, Nikhil Banerjee,

Radhika Mohan Maitra, Bahadur Khan, Sharan Rani, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pannalal Ghosh and many others.

 


Ustad Aashish Khan was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2006 in the Best World

Music category for his album Golden Strings of the Sarode. In 2007 he also became the first ever Indian classical

musician to become a Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland, the UK's highest society in Asian

arts and culture. With Ravi Shankar, he has composed the background score for

Oscar Winner Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar, which won an Oscar and for Parash Pathar, Jalsaghar, and Richard Attenborough's film Gandhi.

 Aashish Khan has collaborated with George Harrison, Ringo Starr,

The Beatles, Eric Clapton, Alice Coltrane, Emil Richards, the

Philadelphia String Quartet and many others.

The word Senia derives from

Mian Tansen (court musician at Emperor Akbars court)

whose descendent Wazir Muhammad Khan taught Baba Allauddin Khan in the Beenkar tradition exemplifying the Dhrupad style. Ustad Allauddin Khan later became the royal court musician of the King of Maihar.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023