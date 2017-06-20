Ashok Bansal's book tells the stories about the time of Gold rush of Australia

Ashok Bansal says , .. often history is not being told in an interesting way. If we tell history by incorporating interesting stories of that particular time, one would like to know more about it. Thats what I had tried to do with this book.





I feel that it not only tells the history and events of the time when gold was discovered but also about the stories of multicultural gold mine digger and they are quite amusing…











Ashok Bansal belongs to Mathura, UP in India. He is a journalist for national daily- Jansatta. While visiting Australia on a family holiday, he had an opportunity visiting Ballrat- the town famous for Gold rush history of Australia, hence the book.











Ashok Bansal has written few other books like Man ke Jharokhe se',' kueye mein Bhang' etc.











Ashok Bansal has also produced a documentary film on the life of poet Surdas which had been very well received.















