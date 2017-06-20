SBS Hindi

Ashok Bansal's book tells the stories about the time of Gold rush of Australia

SBS Hindi

Cover page of the book

Cover page of the book Source: Ashok Bansal

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 June 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 6:03pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mr Ashok Bansal, a journalist from Indian daily says that it is very important to write or find stories of human interest when writing about any event. He speaks with Anita Barar about his book on gold rush of Australia.

Published 20 June 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 6:03pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ashok Bansal says , .. often history is not being told in an interesting way. If we tell history by incorporating interesting stories of that particular time, one would like to know more about it. Thats what I had tried to do with this book.

I feel that it not only tells the history and events of the time when gold was discovered but also about the stories of multicultural gold mine digger and they are quite amusing…

 

Ashok Bansal belongs to Mathura, UP in India. He is a journalist for national daily- Jansatta. While visiting Australia on a family holiday, he had an opportunity visiting Ballrat- the town famous for Gold rush history of Australia, hence the book.

 

Ashok Bansal has written few other books like Man ke Jharokhe se',' kueye mein Bhang' etc.

 

Ashok Bansal has also produced a documentary film on the life of poet Surdas which had been very well received.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023