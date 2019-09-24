SBS Hindi

Asian-Australians most likely group to be discriminated against: survey

SBS Hindi

Asian Women at Work drumming group perform part in the Sydney International Women's Day March

Asian Women at Work drumming group perform at the Sydney International Women's Day March. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 September 2019 at 3:40pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Asian-Australians are the most likely ethnic group in the country to report experiencing discrimination. That's according to a new study conducted as part of research into the so-called "bamboo ceiling". Researchers hope the survey will spark a rethink on Western notions of leadership and strategies to help workplaces allow Asian employees to excel.

Published 24 September 2019 at 3:40pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी