Asian-Australians most likely group to be discriminated against: survey

Published 24 September 2019 at 3:40pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Asian-Australians are the most likely ethnic group in the country to report experiencing discrimination. That's according to a new study conducted as part of research into the so-called "bamboo ceiling". Researchers hope the survey will spark a rethink on Western notions of leadership and strategies to help workplaces allow Asian employees to excel.
