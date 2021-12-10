Asian grocers join efforts to reduce overpackaging of ingredients

Published 10 December 2021 at 12:10pm, updated 10 December 2021 at 12:40pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to this podcast to find out how some small and medium businesses like Indian grocery stores are doing their part to be eco-friendly. Under Australia's National Plastics Plan, all packaging will be either reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.