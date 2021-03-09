SBS Hindi

AstraZeneca vaccine rolls out in the states of Australia

medical syringe is seen with AstraZeneca company logo

A medical syringe is seen with AstraZeneca company logo.

Published 9 March 2021 at 2:46pm
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

Australia's states have started administering their first batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine as the rollout expands to include GP practices. Older and vulnerable Australians will be able to visit GP clinics to receive the vaccine from March the 22nd.

