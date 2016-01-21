SBS Hindi

At least 20 killed in Pakistan's Bacha Khan University attack

SBS Hindi

Family members of students stand outside the Bacha Khan University

Family members of students stand outside the Bacha Khan University Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 January 2016 at 5:31pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At least 21 people are dead and dozens are injured after gunmen stormed a university in northwestern Pakistan. The Taliban initially claimed responsibility but an official spokesman later denied involvement. It comes just over a year after the massacre of more than 130 students at a school in the nearby city of Peshawar. We spoke to Peshawar based senior journalist Zulfikar Ali to know more.

Published 21 January 2016 at 5:31pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds