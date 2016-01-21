At least 20 killed in Pakistan's Bacha Khan University attack

Family members of students stand outside the Bacha Khan University Source: AAP
Published 21 January 2016 at 5:31pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
At least 21 people are dead and dozens are injured after gunmen stormed a university in northwestern Pakistan. The Taliban initially claimed responsibility but an official spokesman later denied involvement. It comes just over a year after the massacre of more than 130 students at a school in the nearby city of Peshawar. We spoke to Peshawar based senior journalist Zulfikar Ali to know more.
