At least 50 dead in US Nightclub shooting

This is the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. Authorities say 29-year-old Omar Mateen opened fire in a gay nightclub in the Florida city of Orlando before being shot dead by police.





Mateen's Afghanistan-born father has revealed his son's homophobia and how he only recently expressed disgust at witnessing two men kissing on the streets of Miami.











In the Fort Pierce neighbourhood where Mateen grew up, those who knew him say there was no hint of militancy or homophobia.





One, Ryan Jones, described him as cool, calm and collected.





But F-B-I* investigator Ronald Hopper has revealed Mateen had first come to the attention of the FBI three years ago after making threatening comments to co-workers.











Republican Donald Trump was typically combative, thanking supporters for congratulating him about his terrorism warnings regarding Muslims and urging toughness and vigilance.











He tweeted again later, calling for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.











Rival Hillary Clinton pledged her support for the L-G-B-T-I** community in the wake of the massacre.





















