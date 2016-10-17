SBS Hindi

ATO Tax Talk October 2016: Remember to lodge your tax return before 31 October'

Published 17 October 2016 at 5:36pm
By ATO
Available in other languages

The following community Information is brought to you by the Australian Taxation Office. Interview with Jagjit Singh.

This month, ATO is reminding you that October 31 is the last date for lodging your tax return, in case you lodge it yourself.

And if you are using a tax agent for the first time or using a different agent from last year, you need to contact them before 31 October.

Please note - if you're preparing your own tax return, you can lodge online with myTax or you can lodge with a paper tax return. To use myTax, you will need a myGov account linked to the ATO.

Alternatively you can lodge with the ATOs Tax Help service, a free and confidential service for people who earn less than fifty thousand dollars and have simple tax affairs.

ATO’s Jagjit SIngh explains more in this podcast.

Jagjit Singh presenting ATO's Tax Talk in Punjabi
Source: SBS Punjabi


 

 

