ATO Tax Talk September 2016: How to lodge

Published 19 September 2016 at 1:41pm
Available in other languages

The following community Information is brought to you by the Australian Taxation Office. Interview with Jagjit Singh.

In this interview, Jagjit Singh explains that there are four different ways for people to lodge: you can lodge your own tax return online with myTax or with a paper tax return. Alternatively you can lodge through a tax agent or with ATO's Tax Help Service.

