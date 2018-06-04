Audacious assault outside family home

This hardworking family man had advertised to sell his wife's mobile phone which he had advertised through social media. A female rang him saying she was interested in purchasing it. Talvinder checked out her Facebook profile and on being satisfied, gave her his home address.





It was about 7pm and Talvinder Singh and his wife and four-year-old daughter were at home along with five or six guests they had invited for dinner.





On receiving the call from the potential buyer saying she was outside his home, Talvinder excused himself and stepped out alone. He asked the female to drive up into the driveway but she said it was too narrow. Unsuspecting, Talvinder wend out to the front of his house.





There was a young woman in the passenger seat with a young man at the driving wheel. The car engine was left running and it did leave Talvinder feeling a bit uncomfortable. Nevertheless, he handed the phone to the lady who wanted to check it out and the couple tried to drive off with it. Talvinder tried to retrieve the phone but was attacked and left bleeding and badly injured. He suffered severe injuries to his face, head, arms and body.





Talvinder has no recollection of events afterwards. When he opened his eyes he was being driven in an ambulance. His family told him that he had staggered into the house, bleeding profusely and he himself had dialled the emergency number before falling unconscious.





The young couple has been charged by New Zealand police for theft and is out on bail until the investigation takes place, having been charged with assault. Talvinder says he is still in pain but recovering, but he and his family have been left traumatised and still in shock.





They wish to move out of their house and find a new place. Talvinder advises people, "never try to sell through social media and never give out your home address and avoid stepping out alone."









