'Aus-India trade deal will make Indian community's grocery baskets weigh lighter on pockets'

dan tehan India Australia Trade deal

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan poses with a wine bottle during a press conference about the signing of the trade agreement with India. Source: (AAP Image/Diego Fedele

Published 4 April 2022 at 12:20pm, updated 5 April 2022 at 10:33am
By Vrishali Jain
The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement covers a wide array of economic sectors that will boost trade and commerce between the two nations. SBS Hindi spoke to the former national chair of the Australia India Business Council (AIBC), Sheba Nandkeolyar, who believes that the benefits of this deal will be reaped by the community very soon.

The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement is a result of decade-long negotiations between both countries.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan and his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, signed the deal in a virtual ceremony on 2 April with the prime ministers of both countries in virtual attendance.

The immediate slashing of export and import duties from both sides, post-study work visa benefits for Indian students, and a best-treatment guarantee for Australians across 31 sectors and sub-sectors of the Indian economy are the highlights of the agreement.

Sheba Nandkeolyar and PM Modi
Sheba Nandkeolyar with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi as a member of Australian PM’s delegation to India to commence Free Trade Agreement discussions. Source: Supplied by Sheba Nandkeolyar


Ms Nandkeolyar, current Chair of AIBC Women In Business chapter, says this agreement will make the grocery baskets of Indian-Australians weigh lighter on their pockets.

She says, "This agreement will be a boon for start-ups, small and medium businesses, students, and even Australian households."

While she agrees that this is just the first release of the agreement, Ms Nandkeolyar feels that international students' welfare, media exchange, and the promotion of arts should be given more attention in the deal.

