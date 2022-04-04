'Aus-India trade deal will make Indian community's grocery baskets weigh lighter on pockets'

The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement is a result of decade-long negotiations between both countries.





Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan and his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, signed the deal in a virtual ceremony on 2 April with the prime ministers of both countries in virtual attendance.





Advertisement

The immediate slashing of export and import duties from both sides, post-study work visa benefits for Indian students, and a best-treatment guarantee for Australians across 31 sectors and sub-sectors of the Indian economy are the highlights of the agreement.





Sheba Nandkeolyar with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi as a member of Australian PM’s delegation to India to commence Free Trade Agreement discussions. Source: Supplied by Sheba Nandkeolyar





Ms Nandkeolyar, current Chair of AIBC Women In Business chapter, says this agreement will make the grocery baskets of Indian-Australians weigh lighter on their pockets.





She says, "This agreement will be a boon for start-ups, small and medium businesses, students, and even Australian households."





While she agrees that this is just the first release of the agreement, Ms Nandkeolyar feels that international students' welfare, media exchange, and the promotion of arts should be given more attention in the deal.





Listen to the full interview by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter .











READ MORE Celebrities and cricket fans bid fond farewell to their 'rockstar' Shane Warne







READ MORE Australians suffering from heatwave criticise government inaction











