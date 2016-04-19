Ausralia Moves Closer To July Elections

SBS Hindi

Published 19 April 2016 at 6:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Australia has moved a step closer to a July 2 election, with the Senate rejecting the government's bill to reinstate construction industry watchdog, the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC). The Prime Minister is expected to call the election after the Budget is handed down next month.

