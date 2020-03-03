Aussie-Indian pharmacist's community spirit changes bureaucracy

Source: SBS News
Published 3 March 2020 at 5:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Allan Lee, Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnava
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
When bushfires left Malua Bay without power and without any connections to the Internet, pharmacist Raj Gupta was determined to continue serving his community. As a result of Raj Gupta's efforts, the government has extended Australia’s emergency medication laws, saying it ‘could save lives’ ahead of more extreme weather.
Published 3 March 2020 at 5:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Allan Lee, Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnava
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share