Australia allows return of Biloela Tamil family, but says it's 'not a pathway to a visa'

Published 15 June 2021 at 4:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:28pm
By Sofija Petrovic, Shuba Krishnan, Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Tuesday allowed the Biloela Tamil family to return to the Australian mainland following almost two years of detention on Christmas Island. They will reside in suburban Perth through a placement close to schools and support services. Mr Hawke said today's 'decision doesn't create a pathway to visa.' He reiterated his government's stand that anyone arriving illegally by boat will not be resettled permanently in Australia.
Published 15 June 2021 at 4:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:28pm
By Sofija Petrovic, Shuba Krishnan, Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.