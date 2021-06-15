SBS Hindi

Australia allows return of Biloela Tamil family, but says it's 'not a pathway to a visa'

Tamil Biloela family

The Murugappan couple Priya and Nadesalingam with their Australian-born children Kopika and Tharunicaa. Source: Supplied

Published 15 June 2021 at 4:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:28pm
By Sofija Petrovic, Shuba Krishnan, Vrishali Jain
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Tuesday allowed the Biloela Tamil family to return to the Australian mainland following almost two years of detention on Christmas Island. They will reside in suburban Perth through a placement close to schools and support services. Mr Hawke said today's 'decision doesn't create a pathway to visa.' He reiterated his government's stand that anyone arriving illegally by boat will not be resettled permanently in Australia.

