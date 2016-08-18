SBS Hindi

Australia Alumni Association in India

Aus HC to India Ms Harinder Sidhu with National Executive Committee members of Australian Alumni Association

Aus HC to India Ms Harinder Sidhu with National Executive Committee members of Australian Alumni Association Source: Australia Alumni Association / Facebook

Published 18 August 2016 at 7:36pm, updated 20 August 2016 at 4:58pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

A group of Aussie returned Indians who studied in Australia have formed an Australia Alumni Association in India. We spoke to a member of the Australian Alumni Association Vivek Dahiya to know more.

