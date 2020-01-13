'Australia and India are economically important to each other' says, Professor Purnendra Jain
Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks during the second day of the three-day Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on January 9, 2019. Source: MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images
Titled as “Navigation the Alpha Century”, India’s fifth Raisina Dialogue 2020 – a meet of world leaders across the globe is to be held between 14th and 16th January in India. Prof Purnendra Jain, Head of Research & Academic Development at Sage International Australia and Adjunct Professor of Asian Studies at the University of Adelaide discusses the aims of this multilateral conference and Australia’s interest to develop a strategic partnership with India.
