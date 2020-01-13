SBS Hindi

'Australia and India are economically important to each other' says, Professor Purnendra Jain

SBS Hindi

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks during the second day of the three-day Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on January 9, 2019.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks during the second day of the three-day Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on January 9, 2019. Source: MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2020 at 5:30pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Titled as “Navigation the Alpha Century”, India’s fifth Raisina Dialogue 2020 – a meet of world leaders across the globe is to be held between 14th and 16th January in India. Prof Purnendra Jain, Head of Research & Academic Development at Sage International Australia and Adjunct Professor of Asian Studies at the University of Adelaide discusses the aims of this multilateral conference and Australia’s interest to develop a strategic partnership with India.

Published 13 January 2020 at 5:30pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024