Australia announces $50 million in military and humanitarian aid to support Ukraine

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Left), Immigration Minister Alex Hawke (Centre) and Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne (Right). Source: AAP

Published 21 March 2022 at 3:07pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Natasha Kaul
On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced additional assistance to support Ukraine, which included $21 million in the defensive military and $30 million in humanitarian aid. Mr Morrison said the government would offer temporary humanitarian visas to Ukrainians who are already in Australia. This visa would allow them to study, work, stay for up to three years, as well as access Medicare. Australia is also donating coal to Ukraine to keep electricity flowing in the conflict-torn country.

