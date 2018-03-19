"Australia appreciates your hard work": Reena Augustine

Reena came to Australia as a student, and now she is a proud Australian citizen. She works as a migration agent. Reena offers her free service to the community as a photographer, event organiser, stage manager, model handler and many more.
She loves to bring people together from all walks of life and continue to promote multiculturalism to remove all barriers.
One vision, one goal and a team to unite the multicultural community of Australia was achieved through the award-winning Multicultural fashion show 2015, 2016, 2017 which led Reena to be The current Queen’s Baton Bearer 2018. Reena says," If you want to live in the community and be a part of it you have to give something back, and the main aim Commonwealth Games and Queen’s Baton Relay are about inclusivity, diversity and multicultural society which has been my passion throughout my life so far." Many people give so much to the community and to be included in carrying the baton and and to be part of this event is just amazing