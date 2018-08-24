Australia becomes the biggest exporter of iron ore to India

Source: AAP Image/EPA/CHRISTIAN SPROGOE
Published 24 August 2018 at 4:31pm, updated 24 August 2018 at 4:35pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
India imported the maximum amount of Iron-ore from Australia in the last fiscal year. We spoke to Chief Economist, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Dr S.P. Sharma in India to know more about this development and why Australia has emerged as the largest exporter of Iron ore to India in 2017-2018?
