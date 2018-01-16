Australia Day:"A free country debates its history, it does not deny it"

Greens leader Richard Di Natale says all Australians want a day on which they can come together and celebrate the nation's diverse, open and free society, but January 26th is not that day.





Some Indigenous leaders are pushing for the change as the 26th of January marks the date the First Fleet landed in Sydney Cove in 1788.





They say it represents the beginning of British colonisation.





Senator Di Natale says his party's campaign offers a chance for Australians to consider what the nation values and to choose a day that all can celebrate.





"As those of us who want Australia day to be a day when we come together, a day that unites the nation, it's so important that we choose a day that represents a day that acknowledges our past and looks towards a better future. We need to acknowledge that there are people who see January 26 as a day that represents pain and suffering and the ongoing legacy of which can be felt today."





The issue has attracted increased public attention as the date approaches.





Some local councils in Victoria have changed the date of their local celebrations already, including Yarra, Darebin and Fremantle.





But the federal government has strongly opposed any move, and has punished councils that make efforts to separate the occasion from January 26th by revoking their right to conduct citizenship ceremonies on the day.





Nationals leader and deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, refutes Senator Di Natale's move.











At a news conference promoting local infrastructure he accused the Greens of 'dwelling in the philosophical'.











"You want to know the difference? We are building the inland rail, they're talking about Australia Day. We are building the Regional Investment Corporation, they think that Lachlan Macquarie and Captain Cook were bad buggers. Now, this is the difference. They dwell in the philosophical. We build. (reporter's question), I'm not a supporter of changing Australia Day. I am completely at ease with Australia Day. I'm very proud of Australia Day and it is what you make it and we take into account every person who makes up this great nation."





Former Australian tennis champion Pat Cash has told NITV that he will no longer celebrate Australia Day on January 26th after his involvement with the charity Children's Ground - which works with Indigenous families in the Northern Territory.





"I just got to the stage now where I just cannot celebrate Australia Day. I just cannot celebrate it. As an Australian who has brought two Davis Cups home and represented my country, January 26 is not a day of celebration for me and I think that if people really looked into it they would question that. That's not a celebration day for me it's like an invasion day."





But Indigenous singer Christine Anu, who will be performing on Australia Day as part of New South Wales’ celebrations, says she believes that celebrating what is good about this country on Australia Day can happen alongside a deeper discussion of the ongoing impact on Indigenous Australians of the arrival of Europeans 230 years ago.





"I think that in the event of changing the date how do we remember what the date actually signifies for the First Nations people of this country. What then becomes of that day if we do then replace it with another date. However Australia Day is something that for all Australians regardless of our cultural backgrounds and how long we have been Australians, for it's a day we all deserve to feel proud about being Aussie and to celebrate as well, but do we ever forget the history of the First Nations people?'



