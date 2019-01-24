Australia Day and Indian Republic Day by UIA

Source: Supplied
Published 24 January 2019 at 4:07pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The United Indian Associations Inc. is holding a Stars Award Night to coincide with Australia Day and the Indian Republic Day. The president of United Indian Associations Inc Mr Sreeni Pillamarri says, "this flagship event is a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Australians of Indian origin, and it's perfect timing for this recognition with Australia Day and India's Republic Day."
