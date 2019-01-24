SBS Hindi

Australia Day and Indian Republic Day by UIA

SBS Hindi

UIA Awards

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2019 at 4:07pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The United Indian Associations Inc. is holding a Stars Award Night to coincide with Australia Day and the Indian Republic Day. The president of United Indian Associations Inc Mr Sreeni Pillamarri says, "this flagship event is a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Australians of Indian origin, and it's perfect timing for this recognition with Australia Day and India's Republic Day."

Published 24 January 2019 at 4:07pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी