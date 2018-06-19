Australia falls to 6th place in ODI cricket rankings, lowest ever in 34 years

In the latest ODI (One Day International) rankings by the ICC (International Cricket Council), Australia is placed below Pakistan at 6 th position. The last time Australia was ranked so low was 34 years ago.





Cricket writer, TV commentator and author Chandresh Narayanan tells SBS Hindi,





"Australia is going through a difficult phase because two big players David Warner and Steve Smith, they are not in the team because of a ban against them. In addition two or three of their main bowlers like Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, who regularly play for them, are also not available due to injury. So the team that is playing currently in England is like a second string team. The team does not have much sharpness as the main batsmen and bowlers are missing.





Australia is playing the one-day series in England under a new captain Tim Paine and new coach Justin Langer.





"The problem in the Australian team is not because of the quality of the players but the tension that has emerged after the ball tampering issue. There will be a huge responsibility on the new coach Justin Langer to remove this tension from the team" he says.





"But one can never underestimate the Australian team. History is a witness that whenever Australia is down they fight back and make a comeback. In 1999 World Cup you will remember that Australia was almost out but they fought back and went on to win the tournament," adds Mr Narayanan





"The last time something like this happened it was in 1984. At that time, Dennis Lillee, Rod Marsh, and Greg Chappell all retired at the same time...and Alan Border was leading a new team."



