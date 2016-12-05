SBS Hindi

Australia falls well behind in STEM simply by failing to improve

SBS Hindi

site_197_Hindi_596815.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2016 at 4:31pm, updated 5 December 2016 at 4:33pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An international study reveals Australia is failing to improve in key education areas as other countries surge ahead. Educators fear what the future holds if there is no change in the results, which the education minister describes as an embarrassment.

Published 5 December 2016 at 4:31pm, updated 5 December 2016 at 4:33pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A study looking at mathematics and science for Years 4 and 8 students show Australia's ranking has slipped behind countries seeing improved results, such as Kazakhstan and Slovenia.

The results come from the four-yearly Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study.

Professor Nalini Joshi from the University of Sydney's school of Mathematics says it's an area that needs greater attention.

After 20 years of testing, Australia is in the middle of the pack with performance stagnating.

Professor Joshi says it's a multi-dimensional problem that needs to be examined on many levels, and professional development of teachers plays a big part.

 

A quarter and a third of year 4 and year 8 students did not achieve the intermediate international benchmarks in maths or science.

For some students it's the level of engagement that's the obstacle

And teachers such as Doctor Margarent Ghosn from the Maronite College of the Holy Family have noticed.

 

"It's not just so much pushing and getting tutors and what kind of tutors is a big issue, but it's allowing children to enjoy the subject, to delve into it and to ask the questions and show critical thinking and until we do that, no matter what we do they're not going to show an interest so we need to make science and maths exciting."

She says it would be costly but the benefits of greater funding is clear.

 

Education minister Simon Birmingham says the statistics are a wake-up call.



 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels