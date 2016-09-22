SBS Hindi

Australia fastest growing Economy in Developed Countries

SBS Hindi

Australian Flag

Australian Flag Source: Flickr/James Cridland

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 September 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 29 September 2016 at 12:41pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia is officially the fastest growing country in the OECD (Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development). With a growth rate of 3.3% in the financial year 2015-2016 Australia is the fastest growing Developed economy and these figures are the best growth figures for Australia in the past four years...We spoke to eminent Economist Professor Raghbendra Jha at ANU's Crawford School of Public Policy to know more...

Published 22 September 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 29 September 2016 at 12:41pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers