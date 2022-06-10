Australia-India partnership for internships focused on sustainable development goals

Published 10 June 2022 at 10:51am, updated 10 June 2022 at 11:45am
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Aligned with the Australia India Council's (AIC) mission to "promote exchange and collaboration between Australian and Indian organisations in fields of relevance to the bilateral economic partnership", a project named "Industry-University partnerships for Sustainable Development" has been funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). The project lead, Dr Ameeta Jain, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Business and Law, Deakin University discusses the project in this podcast.
