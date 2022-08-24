Australia, India to expand mutual recognition of education qualifications

Education Minister Jason Clare with Indian counterpart Shri Dharmendra Pradhan at Meadowbank TAFE, Sydney (Jason Clare twitter)
Published 24 August 2022 at 11:14pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Australia and India's Education Ministers have agreed to expand their mutual recognition of education qualifications. They say they hope the move will help ease a worrying Australian skills shortage, as well as offer some relief to migrants experiencing under-employment.
