'India set to champion developing nations within G20': High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra

Key Points On 1 December 2022, India took over the presidency of the G20 forum from Indonesia.

Indian High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra emphasises India's aspiration to take the lead in representing the Global South and amplifying the voices of developing nations within the G20.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to visit India for the G20 Leaders Summit on 9-10 September.

The 18th G20 Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi, India, from 9-10 September.





Leaders and delegates from the Group of 20 nations, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will attend and deliberate on strategies aimed at enhancing the global economic recovery.





Before the high-profile meeting, SBS Hindi conducted an exclusive interview with the Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra.





The conversation encompassed India's accomplishments as the host nation, Australia's travel advisory pertaining to India, and the sentiment of Australians towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"When India assumed the G20 presidency this year, we outlined our priorities, and one of our primary objectives was to establish the nation as the voice of the Global South," Mr Vohra said.





"In this year's G20, the Indian government hosted the Global South Summit, which saw the participation of 125 developing nations. During this event, these countries expressed their concerns, issues, and aspirations, and we effectively conveyed their perspectives to the G20," he said.



A billboard with photograph of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, erected ahead of this week’s summit of the Group of 20 nations in New Delhi, India, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP/AAPIMAGE He added that within the context of the G20 Summit hosted by India, there are noteworthy initiatives, such as the promotion of millets to enhance food security and an emphasis on eco-friendly lifestyle.





During a separate interview with SBS News, he said Australia has shown strong support and alignment with India's priorities as a member of the G20 as well as during its presidency.





When questioned regarding the recent findings made by the US-based Pew Research Center, which conducted a survey encompassing participants from 23 nations, including Australia, Mr Vohra pointed that the study was conducted outside the boundaries of both India and Australia.





The survey results indicate a mixed range of opinions about Indian Prime Minister Modi, with over 40 per cent of participants in Australia expressing a lack of confidence in his ability to make the right decisions concerning global matters.





"I have completed two and a half years in Australia and I have not seen such a thing, and when PM Modi visited Sydney recently this year, you must have seen the excitement in the community here," Mr Vohra said.



India’s Ambassador to Australia Manpreet Vohra (L) with Australia’s former High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell (R). Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE On trade and investment, Mr Vohra expressed that both countries were committed to enhancing their bilateral relations by finalising the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) soon.





"Negotiations are continuing, and both sides already had five rounds and sixth round of negotiations will soon start in Canberra," Mr Vohra said.







"We are hopeful that the CECA will be complete by this year-end," he added.





Speaking to SBS News, Mr Vohra emphasised India's commitment to values such as democracy, human rights and freedom of expression, highlighting their significance alongside economic growth.





"Both (economy development and human rights) are important, it is not and it should not be either/or. Economic development is very important because there are still too many poor people not enjoying the fruits of progress but it's equally important to preserve human rights," he added.





In response to a query about Australia issuing a Level 2 travel advisory for India and warning its citizens about the violence in Manipur (north-eastern state), Mr Vohra stated that these advisories are being implemented on a short-term basis.



People are seen in line at Melbourne International Airport. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE "We have not discussed this matter with the Australian authorities because we are aware that the Australian government periodically issues such travel warnings solely for the purpose of cautioning its citizens. These travel advisories are typically rescinded once the situation shows signs of improvement," he said.





He also confirmed that the Indian government has been making efforts to enhance consular and passport delivery services.



