Australia 'longs' to welcome Indian friends, family and students back: PM Scott Morrison

India is the largest source of migrants to Australia. The total permanent Migration Program outcome for 2018-19 was 160,323 places, of which 33,611 places went to Indian citizens.





Highlights:

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says we look forward to the day when we can move more freely.

Mr Morrison sends his wishes to India on its Republic Day.

26th January is Australia Day and also India's Republic Day.

India also exports the most number of temporary residents, including students and tourists to Australia.





However, students and other temporary visa holders have not been able to travel to Australia due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "we look forward to the day when we can move more freely, and we are safely on the other side of the pandemic.





“This year our nations have responded to a global pandemic. This has meant the free flow of peoples between our two countries is not what it traditionally has been.





Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file pic) Source: (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)





“However, I want to assure you that Australia longs for when we can welcome our Indian friends, family and students back to our shores.” .





Mr Morrison sent his wishes to everyone celebrating India’s Republic Day.





“It is a wonderful coincidence of history that Australia and India share 26 January as our national day. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up on the eve of Republic day in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Source: AAP





“Of course, we share more than a day on the calendar. Australia and India are guided by the same ideals: of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.”





Our shared history is long, and our connections are many. We are friends and natural partners – and each year, we draw even closer.

India is celebrating it’s 72nd Republic Day on 26th January 2021.





It honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950. Sydney Opera House on Australia Day 2021 Source: AAP





Prime Minister Morrison said the two nations have come closer than ever in the recent months.





“As nations, 2020 will be remembered as a pivotal moment in our friendship. Seven months ago, Prime Minister Modi and I announced a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





“This major step forward for our trade and investment, defence and scientific partnerships, as well as cooperation on maritime, cyber and critical technology, speaks to our trust in each other.”





Australia’s Tim Paine and India's Ajinkya Rahane on the final day of cricket Source: AAP





The 26th January is marked as Australia Day to mark the raising of the Union Jack for the first time in 1788 after the First Fleet arrived in Botany Bay the previous week.





Many in Australia traditionally celebrate it with a BBQ , and for thousands of people each year it’s the day they officially become Australian citizens at ceremonies held around the country.





But for some Indigenous people - and an increasing number of non-Indigenous people who stand in support of them - it’s a day of mourning.





“Today, as you celebrate your national day, know that your friends in Australia are celebrating too – and share your pride, confidence and optimism. Happy Republic Day,” said Mr Morrison.





