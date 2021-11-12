'Australia looking forward to Indian students coming back': PM Morrison

SBS Hindi

Australian PM unveils a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Melbourne's Indian community centre located in Rowville. Source: SBS Hindi

Published 12 November 2021 at 7:32pm
By Natasha Kaul
Speaking at the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Melbourne's Rowville suburb on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia will soon welcome international students and travellers from India.

"We are looking forward to Indian students coming back to Australia.  Not too long now, not too long now," Mr Morrison said. 

He stressed that the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) recognition of Indian manufactured vaccines will pave the way for Indian students and other travellers to enter Australia. 

The Australian government has already approved Covaxin and Covishield for travellers entering Australia.

Speaking at the event, Mr Morrison praised the Indian diaspora for its commitment towards family and raising up the next generation. 

"These are wonderful values. Throughout the pandemic you have reached out to each other, supported each other and you have kept those community bonds strong." 


Describing Gandhi as India's spiritual leader and father of Independence, Morrison said "It is the second occasion where I've had the great honour to be able to unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Australian Indian Community Centre (AICC) in Rowville, Melbourne. Source: SBS Hindi


Standing at 6-feet-tall, the bronze statue is the first in Victoria to give a life-size likeness of Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian leader who is credited with gaining India its independence after 200 years of British rule using non-violent means. 


The 400 kg statue, which emulates Gandhi’s trademark walk and sits at the front of the community centre, was gifted by the Indian government.  


It follows a bust-size statue unveiled at the Australia India Institute in the Carlton suburb of Melbourne a few years ago. 

Other political leaders present at the statue unveiling included Minister of Education and Youth Alan Tudge, Assistant Minister for Customs, Community, Safety and Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood, Victorian opposition leader Mathew Guy and Indian consul general Raj Kumar.  


Mr Wood called the inauguration ‘very exciting’ and an ‘important moment’ for the community. 


The event was also attended by a group of Indian community members. 


Australian Indian Community Charitable Trust (AICCT) chairperson and founding trustee Vasan Srinivasan called it a ‘milestone day’. 

Australian PM Scott Morrison with education minister Alan Tudge at the Indian event.
Australian PM Scott Morrison with education minister Alan Tudge at the Indian event. Source: SBS Hindi



Launched in March, the Australian Indian Community Centre is the first dedicated multipurpose community hub of its kind in Victoria. 


The centre is intended to be used for festivals, celebrations, personal functions like weddings and milestone events, leisure activities, language classes, sports and much more. 


