Australia looks set for UN Human Rights Council seat

It appears that Australia would be able to secure one of the two vacant seat in the United Nations Human Rights Council as





SBS World News understands , France has pulled out of the race. There are two vacant seats and Australia, Spain and France were competing for the same.



It would be decided by a vote of all United Nations member countries in October.





Things can only change if there happens to be any late contender.



Otherwise, there is now no other option to choose from.





Australia has been campaigning very hard for a seat .



Though Foreign Minister Julie Bishop's office has not commented on reports of France's withdrawal but told SBS that Australia is continuing to campaign for a seat on the council.





On the other hand, Australia has been facing criticism how it has handled asylum seekers and also about the indigenous affairs.





Amnesty International Australia's Michael Hayworth says it is important for Australia to demonstrate a leadership on human rights. He says that Australia should have a plan of action to address the irregularities.





