Australia looks set for UN Human Rights Council seat

Special envoy Philip Ruddock

Special envoy Philip Ruddock Source: AAP

Published 15 July 2017
By Lydia Feng, James Elton-Pym
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Australia's bid to get its first-ever seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council looks set for success after one of its key competitors France withdrew from the race. Human-rights campaigners say the seat would give Australia an important leadership role and, at the same time, would draw attention to its own imperfect record at home. A report presented by Anita Barar

It appears that Australia would be able to secure one of the two vacant seat in the United Nations Human Rights Council as

SBS World News understands , France has pulled out of the race.  There are two vacant seats and Australia, Spain and France were competing for the same.
It would be decided by a vote of all United Nations member countries in October.

Things can only change if there happens to be any late contender.
Otherwise, there is now no other option to choose from.

Australia has been campaigning very hard for a seat .
Though  Foreign Minister Julie Bishop's office has not commented  on reports of France's withdrawal but told SBS that Australia is continuing to campaign for a seat on the council.

On the other hand, Australia has been facing criticism how it has handled asylum seekers and also about the indigenous affairs.

Amnesty International Australia's Michael Hayworth says it is important for Australia to demonstrate a leadership on human rights. He says that Australia should have a plan of action to address the irregularities.

