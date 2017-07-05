SBS Hindi

Australia now in possible line of fire for North Korean

SBS Hindi

A photo released by North Korea, said to be the missile launch

A photo released by North Korea, said to be the missile launch Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 July 2017 at 5:41pm, updated 5 July 2017 at 6:36pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has voiced fears that the scale and pace of North Korea's ballistic-missile program now poses a direct risk for Australia. Her comments come after North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's exclusive economic zone yesterday. They also come amid concern that, if tensions in the region are not eased, there will be grave consequences for international security.A feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 5 July 2017 at 5:41pm, updated 5 July 2017 at 6:36pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
North Australian cities like Darwin and Cairns could now be in the firing line as North Korea continues to advance its intercontinental missile program.

 

Darwin is a specific area of concern, considering the United States' strong military presence in the region since 2011.

 

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has told Sky News North Korea represents an increasing threat to Australia.

 

"The concern is now that North Korea will master the technology to mount a nuclear warhead on such a weapon. So it's the scale and the pace of North Korean testing and the development of its ballistic-missile program that makes it a threat not just to South Korea and nations in the region, but to the United States and directly to Australia."

 

The latest missile launch has featured the first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, launched by North Korea.

 

The weapon is predicted to have a range of thousands of kilometres, putting parts of both Australia and the United States within striking distance.

 

North Korea has conducted missile-related activities at an unprecedented pace since the start of last year, despite repeated warnings from the international community.

 

A former commanding officer of the British armed forces, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a specialist in chemical and nuclear weapons, says the new weapon is a game-changer.

 

The United States requested an urgent closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the missile launch.

 

While Julie Bishop says the launch is a global issue, she is calling on China specifically to increase economic sanctions on North Korea.

 

Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin have condemned North Korea's latest launch in a joint press conference at the Kremlin.

 

The two nations are calling for a freeze on North Korea's missile tests and nuclear program.

 

But they have also appealed for a suspension of large-scale military exercises by the United States and South Korea in the area.

 

The United States, South Korea and Japan are set to meet later this week to discuss North Korea at the G20 meeting in Germany.

 

***

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023