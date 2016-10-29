SBS Hindi

Australia pressed to act on Reef protection

SBS Hindi

Before, March 2016 (left) and after May 2016, coral bleaching and death at Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Before, March 2016 (left) and after May 2016, coral bleaching and death at Lizard Island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 October 2016 at 1:36pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Conservation groups are piling pressure on the Australian government as it prepares to report to the United Nation's World Heritage Committee in December. Australia will be under scrutiny over the health of the Great Barrier Reef, as it outlines how the reef is being protected. A feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 29 October 2016 at 1:36pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
United States-based Earthjustice International says the current level of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef amounts to a world heritage crisis.

 

Latest assessments also show the overall condition of the reef remains poor.

 

Earthjustice lawyer Noni Austin says the situation requires urgent attention from the World Heritage Committee.

 

Last year, the World Heritage Committee decided against putting the Great Barrier Reef on its in-danger list.

 

It recommended Australia monitor the area and provide an update on its 2050 reef plan.

 

But pressure is now mounting to address deadly changes to the reef.

 

World Wildlife Fund's Richard Leck says the reef is in trouble.

 

He says the latest poor health assessment didn't even include a recent mass bleaching event.

 

This bleaching event, caused by warmer water temperatures, has damaged or killed many corals, with scientists reporting significant mortality rates.

 

Earthjustice International says Australia must immediately act to protect the reef from the effects of climate change.

 

However One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts is rejecting claims that climate change is behind reef degradation.

 

He says the climate change claim isn't substantiated by any empirical evidence, and the reef is fine.

Earthjustice is calling for Australia not to approve or support development ventures that will harm the reef.

 

Noni Austin says the World Heritage Committee should urge Australia to reject coal projects.

But the Senator also has objections more broadly to the World Heritage Committee's interest in the Great Barrier Reef.

 

He says it's none of their business.

The World Wildlife Fund's Richard Leck strenuously disagrees.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels