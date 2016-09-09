Australia registers 25 years of continuous Economic Growth!

Economic grwoth In Australia Source: GettyImages/kagenmi
Published 9 September 2016 at 4:51pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian Economy has witnessed a record breaking 25 years of continuous economic growth. The only country in the world with a better record is Holland which saw uninterrupted growth for around 26.5 years. We spoke to eminent Economist at Monash Business School Dr Vinod Mishra to talk about this achievement.
Published 9 September 2016 at 4:51pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share