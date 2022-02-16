SBS Hindi

Australia set to welcome international tourists on 21 February

Laurie Bimson who runs Guringai tours’ in Sydney. Source: Supplied by Laurie Bimson

Published 16 February 2022 at 2:09pm
By Natasha Kaul
Australians are eagerly waiting for 21 February when the country reopens its international borders to all double-vaccinated visa holders including tourists. The border reopening is expected to revive the country's tourism industry, which has been struggling for nearly two years since the pandemic started. Many Australian families are hoping to meet their overseas relatives and businesses are expecting to get a vital boost from the return of international travellers.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

