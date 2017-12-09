Australia-to-India search for birth mother a winner

The internationally acclaimed film tells the real-life story of Saroo Brierley. As a five-year-old boy, he becomes separated from his family after getting lost on a train, which then takes him thousands of kilometres across India. He is adopted by Australians, and, 25 years later, from Australia, uses the computer program Google Earth to track his home village and reunite with his birth mother.





The film won all 12 categories where it was nominated.





Young actor Sunny Pawar, who played a young Saroo Brierley in the film, had never acted before.





He was awarded Best Lead Actor for his performance.





The nine-year-old lived in a slum near Mumbai before he was cast in Lion at age six.





Actor Dev Patel portrayed an older Brierley in the film. He won Best Supporting Actor, while Nicole Kidman won Best Supporting Actress for her role as the boy's Australian mother.





Australian film producer Emile Sherman accepted the Best Film award.





Also recognised for an AACTA Award was the SBS crime drama series Sunshine .





It received recognition for Best Telefeature or Mini Series.





The series is about the life of an aspiring South Sudanese-Australian basketball player on the verge of being recognised by talent scouts from the United States.





His life is then turned upside down when he becomes embroiled in a police investigation involving a teenage girl.





