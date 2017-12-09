SBS Hindi

Australia-to-India search for birth mother a winner

SBS Hindi

Lion cast and crew pose with the AACTA Award for Best Film at the AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) Awards at The Star, Sydney, Wednesday, December 6, 2017. (AAP Image/Daniel Munoz) NO ARCHIVING

Lion cast and crew - AACTA Award for Best Film at Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards at The Star, Sydney, Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Source: (AAP Image/Daniel Munoz)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2017 at 6:23pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

The real-life story of an Indian-born Australian's journey from India to Australia and back again in search of his birth mother- the intenationally acclaimed film ' Lion' was the big winner at the Australian Academy of Cinema, Television and Arts (AACTAS) awards, held in Sydney. The SBS series Sunshine also received an award for Best Mini Series or Telefeature.

Published 9 December 2017 at 6:23pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
The internationally acclaimed film tells the real-life story of Saroo Brierley.  As a five-year-old boy, he becomes separated from his family after getting lost on a train, which then takes him thousands of kilometres across India. He is adopted by Australians, and, 25 years later, from Australia, uses the computer program Google Earth to track his home village and reunite with his birth mother.

The film won all 12 categories where it was nominated.

Young actor Sunny Pawar, who played a young Saroo Brierley in the film, had never acted before.

He was awarded Best Lead Actor for his performance.

The nine-year-old lived in a slum near Mumbai before he was cast in Lion at age six.

Actor Dev Patel portrayed an older Brierley in the film. He won Best Supporting Actor, while Nicole Kidman won Best Supporting Actress for her role as the boy's Australian mother.

Australian film producer Emile Sherman accepted the Best Film award.

Also recognised for an AACTA Award was the SBS crime drama series Sunshine.

 It received recognition for Best Telefeature or Mini Series.

 The series is about the life of an aspiring South Sudanese-Australian basketball player on the verge of being recognised by talent scouts from the United States.

His life is then turned upside down when he becomes embroiled in a police investigation involving a teenage girl.

***

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023