Australia warned climate change inaction could cost billions

The aftermath of a bushfire near the town of Bumbalong, south of Canberra on February 2, 2020

The aftermath of a bushfire near the town of Bumbalong, south of Canberra on February 2, 2020

Published 29 January 2021 at 11:23am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By Pablo Vinales, Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Anita Barar
A new report has warned the cost of annual damages from climate change-induced weather events, could surpass $100 billion by 2038. It comes as some National MPs push for new coal fired power stations in parts of the country.

