SBS Hindi

Australia wins cricket series against India, will Dhoni remain Captain?

SBS Hindi

M.S. Dhoni

M.S. Dhoni Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 18 January 2016 at 6:34pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia has won the five match cricket series being played in Australia by beating India in all three one-day matches so far. We spoke to senior sports journalist and sports author Chandresh Narayanan about this series and what impact can it have on M.S. Dhoni's captaincy?

Published 18 January 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 18 January 2016 at 6:34pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds