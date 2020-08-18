Australian Border Force received over 87,000 applications for travel exemption, but only 15 per cent granted

Highlights ABF received over 87,600 applications seeking exemption from the travel ban

Over 13,260 foreign nationals granted travel exemption; 1,710 requests denied

Borders to remain closed till unforeseeable future, the PM has said.

While thousands stranded abroad sought permission to travel to Australia, only 15 per cent were granted an exemption to travel, SBS Hindi has learnt.





Over 87,600 travel exemption requests were received by the ABF, of which only 13,260 foreign nationals had their request approved, the ABF has revealed.





“As at 31 July 2020, over 87,600 travel exemption requests have been received for travel exemptions to Australia,” a spokesperson from the Australian Border Force told SBS Hindi.





The spokesperson said a significant number of travel exemption requests fall into an already exempt category, require further information to substantiate their claims, or do not meet one of the categories under which discretionary exemption applies.





In such cases, the spokesman said the applicants are advised of the outcome.





“From 20 March to 31 July, over 13,260 foreign nationals have had their inbound travel exemption request approved to travel to Australia by the ABF Commissioner.





“During this same period, over 1,710 foreign nationals have had their inbound travel exemption request to travel to Australia denied by the ABF Commissioner,” the ABF spokesperson said.











While all requests are reviewed and triaged, some applications may not progress to the commissioner for decision in the following circumstances:





- If the person is already exempt from Australia’s travel restrictions





- If the person has not provided sufficient information or documentary evidence to support the claim circumstance





- Or prima facie does not meet one of the categories under which exemption can be considered





According to the ABF, travel exemptions are available to those who are providing critical or specialist medical services, work in a critical sector, are part of armed forces, or need to travel for compassionate and compelling reasons.





Between February 2, 2020, and June 22, 2020, a total of 10,440 individuals were approved to enter Australia.





Of those approved to enter Australia, barring those who got an exemption for transit purposes, the highest number of exemptions were granted on compassionate grounds .





1,740 people secured travel exemption on compassionate grounds, while 1195 visa-holders were granted an exemption to travel to provide critical services in Australia.

Source: Department of Home Affairs











According to the figures shared with the Covid-19 committee, more than 6 million temporary visa holders which include temporary work visa holders and international students, remain outside the country.





The travel ban on these visa holders has left families separated, international students stranded and other visa holders anxious and depressed.





Meena* and her young son have been stranded in India for over six months and all their attempts to seek a travel exemption have yielded no results.





“My husband is in Perth and I am dependent on his 485 visa. I travelled to India with my young son to visit family.





“I was to fly back to Perth at the end of March but got stuck in India because Australia closed its border.





“We have applied for exemption seven times on compassionate grounds. My son is not keeping well in this weather [in India] and we have attached our GP’s letters but so far we have not been successful,” she says.





The separation, the uncertainty and no end to the travel ban insight have left Meena depressed.





“It has severely impacted my family. I am not keeping well, either. And this uncertainty is very depressing. The government should have mercy on us,” she said.





Despite being rejected seven times, she continues to apply to seek exemption.





“I applied five times before my wife and son were granted the exemption,” said Ugandar Babu. Source: Supplied





38-year-old Ugandar Babu applied the same strategy.





“I applied five times before my wife and son were granted the exemption,” he told SBS Hindi.





Ugandar arrived in Adelaide in February 2020 from India after he was granted a temporary skilled regional visa in December 2019.





“The plan was to secure a job and then make arrangements to bring my wife and son to live with me in Adelaide. But borders shut down right after I came.





“The uncertainty of when would I see my wife and child, left us both depressed and anxious. My wife, meanwhile, struggled to take care of our child alone.





“It took us five attempts to finally secure a travel exemption for my wife and son stranded in India.





“I got lucky and I am so relieved,” he says.





While Ugandar was successful in securing an exemption for his wife and son to travel to Australia on compassionate grounds, thousands still remain abroad, hopeful to return to Australia.











Greens Senator Nick McKim told SBS Hindi his office had received over 100 requests from those stranded overseas.





“We are being contacted every day by people who are desperate to come home and to be reunited with their families.





“It is totally unfair. Many people have been separated from their families, homes and jobs for over five months which has had a significant impact on their health and that of their families.”





In response to questions raised by Senator McKim during a public hearing at the Select Committee on COVID-19, the ABF Chief Michael Outram has said he will review exemption guidelines set for assessing applicants seeking exemption under compassionate grounds.





“I will review guidelines in relation to families,” Commissioner Outram told the Select Committee on COVID-19.





“I will review the administrative guidance. I give you that commitment. We are in any event, undertaking regular quality assurance reviews of the decisions that have been made and of course, the ultimate delegate for this, is me, as an Australian Border Force Commissioner, but I am getting assistance from delegates from the Department of Home Affairs and Australian Border Force in relation to managing inbound and outbound exemption processes. And I will give you that commitment to undertake that review,” he said.





Listen to Senator McKim’s question and Commissioner Outram’s response:





For more information or to apply for travel exemption, click here .











