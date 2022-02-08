SBS Hindi

Australian borders will reopen to all double-vaccinated visa holders later this month

Federal cabinet's national security committee met on 7 February to decide when international travel could resume, after nearly two years of border closures. Source: AAP Image/Morgan Sette

Published 8 February 2022 at 3:16pm
By Natasha Kaul
All double-vaccinated international travellers with valid visas will be allowed to enter Australia from 21 February. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced this after a meeting of the government's national security committee held on 7 February. Check out this podcast for the latest information on international borders as well as how states are re-establishing businesses, schools, and individuals.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

