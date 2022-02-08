Australian borders will reopen to all double-vaccinated visa holders later this month

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Federal cabinet's national security committee met on 7 February to decide when international travel could resume, after nearly two years of border closures. Source: AAP Image/Morgan Sette
Published 8 February 2022 at 3:16pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
All double-vaccinated international travellers with valid visas will be allowed to enter Australia from 21 February. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced this after a meeting of the government's national security committee held on 7 February. Check out this podcast for the latest information on international borders as well as how states are re-establishing businesses, schools, and individuals.
