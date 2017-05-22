SBS Hindi

Australian Businesses Warn of Brain Drain

SBS Hindi

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2017 at 7:31pm, updated 22 May 2017 at 11:27pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS News has been told that highly-skilled foreign workers are already starting to turn down top positions in Australia following the federal government's recent changes to 4-5-7 visas. Medical institutes as well as some of the country's largest companies are warning of a top level "brain drain" as a result - and have met with immigration officials to plead their case.Tune in for the Full report by Marija Jovanovic. Presenter: Kumud Merani

Published 22 May 2017 at 7:31pm, updated 22 May 2017 at 11:27pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hundreds of occupations have been taken off the eligibility list for 457 visa applications.



Hundreds more have been wound back with an offer of two years in Australia instead of four, and no pathway to permanent residency.



The medical sector is already warning that there are several star scientists who have turned down positions in Australia as a result.



Other industries are raising the alarm too.

Katie Lahey the Executive Chairman of international executive recruiting company Korn Ferry, fears the two-year restriction will impact the ability of Australian companies to find the world's best talent for chief executive roles. She says, "I think there's a feeling that this really is going to limit the attractiveness of Australia as a working destination for very senior people. The unintended consequences from this review means that a lot of these very senior jobs will only become available for a 2-year period and if you're going to uproot your life in the US, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, to come to Australia for 2 years, for a very senior person - they're not going to do that."

The Immigration Minister Peter Dutton says there'll be regular reviews of the government's occupation lists, with the first one scheduled for July.



 



 



 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023